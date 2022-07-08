Canada Bans Imports of Certain Gold Goods From Russia - Global Affairs

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Canada banned the imports of certain types of gold goods from Russia on Friday, in an effort to escalate financial pressure on the country over its special operation in Ukraine, according to a Global Affairs Canada release.

"The Government of Canada has banned the import of certain gold goods from Russia, shutting these products out of formal international markets and further limiting Russia's ability to raise funds to wage war," the release stated. The ban includes six types of goods, ranging from nonmonetary powdered and non-powdered gold to parts and articles of jewelry.