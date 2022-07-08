UrduPoint.com

Canada Bans Imports Of Certain Gold Goods From Russia - Global Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Canada Bans Imports of Certain Gold Goods From Russia - Global Affairs

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Canada banned the imports of certain types of gold goods from Russia on Friday, in an effort to escalate financial pressure on the country over its special operation in Ukraine, according to a Global Affairs Canada release.

"The Government of Canada has banned the import of certain gold goods from Russia, shutting these products out of formal international markets and further limiting Russia's ability to raise funds to wage war," the release stated. The ban includes six types of goods, ranging from nonmonetary powdered and non-powdered gold to parts and articles of jewelry.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Russia Canada Jewelry Gold Market From Government

Recent Stories

President, PM express deep condolences over sad de ..

President, PM express deep condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

21 minutes ago
 Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

28 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

2 hours ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

3 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

4 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.