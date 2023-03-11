Canada Bans Imports of Russian Steel, Aluminum - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The Canadian government has banned imports of Russian steel and aluminum products, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

The newly introduced amendments to the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations include the prohibition of steel and aluminum imports by Canadians inside or outside Canada, purchased from Russia or a Russian national, the statement said.

The ban targets a wide range of products such as aluminum imports which include unwrought aluminum, aluminum sheets and all sorts of finished aluminum household items and even containers.

As for Russian steel products, the list includes iron and non-alloyed steel, semi-finished items such as tubes and pipes as well as railway or tram-track construction materials, among others.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the measures were introduced because Ottawa believes Russia's actions "constitute a grave breach of international peace and security that has resulted in a serious international crisis."

However, the Canadian government has made an exception for products acquired under contracts that entered in effect before the new amendments were made, the statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland separately said the new measures would ensure Russia cannot fund its special military operation in Ukraine with revenues from steel and aluminum.

According to available data, Canada imported $32.5 million worth of aluminum and $154 million worth of steel products from Russia in 2021.