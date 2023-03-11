UrduPoint.com

Canada Bans Imports Of Russian Steel, Aluminum - Global Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Canada Bans Imports of Russian Steel, Aluminum - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The Canadian government has banned imports of Russian steel and aluminum products, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

The newly introduced amendments to the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations include the prohibition of steel and aluminum imports by Canadians inside or outside Canada, purchased from Russia or a Russian national, the statement said.

The ban targets a wide range of products such as aluminum imports which include unwrought aluminum, aluminum sheets and all sorts of finished aluminum household items and even containers.

As for Russian steel products, the list includes iron and non-alloyed steel, semi-finished items such as tubes and pipes as well as railway or tram-track construction materials, among others.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the measures were introduced because Ottawa believes Russia's actions "constitute a grave breach of international peace and security that has resulted in a serious international crisis."

However, the Canadian government has made an exception for products acquired under contracts that entered in effect before the new amendments were made, the statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland separately said the new measures would ensure Russia cannot fund its special military operation in Ukraine with revenues from steel and aluminum.

According to available data, Canada imported $32.5 million worth of aluminum and $154 million worth of steel products from Russia in 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Canada Ottawa All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.