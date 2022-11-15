Canada Bars Iranian Government Officials From Entering Country - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The Canadian government has banned senior Iranian officials from entering the country, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Monday.

"Canada is officially making good on its commitment to designate the Islamic Republic of Iran as a regime that has engaged in gross human rights violations, and terrorism.

This means that the senior echelons of the Iranian regime, the decision makers, the power brokers, the henchmen, those who are most responsible will be rendered inadmissible to Canada. Permanently," Mendicino said during a news conference.

Mendicino added that former and current senior Iranian officials living in Canada may be investigated and removed from the country. Ottawa will invest an extra C$76 million ($57 million) into the country's law enforcement agencies in order to help them with the enforcement of the sanctions in the country, Mendicino added.