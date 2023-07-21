Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Mission in Armenia - Global Affairs

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 09:05 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Canada has become a third-party contributor to the European Union (EU) civilian mission in Armenia that seeks to promote stability and facilitate conditions to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

On February 20, the EU announced the launching of the mission on the Armenian side of the country's border with Azerbaijan. The mission is comprised of 100 people, including 50 unarmed observers.

"The Honorable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada has been accepted by the EU as a third-party contributor to the mission. In the coming months, Canada will be identifying Canadian candidates for the EU mission recruitment process, and is prepared to deploy up to 2 experts to contribute to the mission's critical mandate," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

Canada intends to expand its diplomatic footprint in Armenia in line with its goals to expand engagements with already involved regional partners and is actively preparing to open an embassy in Yerevan in the fall, the statement said.

Canada supports a negotiated solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the promotion of continued dialogue between Armenia and Azarbeijan, the statement said.

Moreover, Canada feels encouraged by the current level of engagement between the two countries, the statement added.

