Canada Betting on Increased Immigration Targets to Boost Economic Recovery - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Canada is counting on increased immigration targets to boost the economic recovery following the novel coronavirus-induced downturn, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino said in a statement.

"Immigration is essential to getting us through the pandemic, but also to our short-term economic recovery and our long-term economic growth," Mendicino said on Friday. "Our plan will help to address some of our most acute labor shortages and to grow our population to keep Canada competitive on the world stage."

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) plans to increase immigration targets to 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, 411,000 in 2022 and 421,000 in 2023 up from 351,000 in 2021 and 361,000 in 2022 as part of the plan.

The increased quotas will also offset the shortfalls produced by slowdowns during the peak of the pandemic.

The plan will focus on economic immigration, with 60 percent of new permanent residents entering through skilled worker programs, and French-speaking candidates, the IRCC said.

The plan also includes a provision to provide a pathway to permanent residency for asylum seekers, who worked on the front lines at long-term living facilities and other care centers during the peak of the pandemic, a point of contention for months, the statement said.