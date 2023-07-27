Open Menu

Canada Border Agency Charges US Resident After Seizing Firearms From Him - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Canada Border Agency Charges US Resident After Seizing Firearms From Him - Statement

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a statement on Thursday that it has arrested and charged a US resident Richard Lyndon Ray after seizing multiple firearms from him when he tried to cross the border to the Province of Ontario

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a statement on Thursday that it has arrested and charged a US resident Richard Lyndon Ray after seizing multiple firearms from him when he tried to cross the border to the Province of Ontario.

"The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping undeclared and prohibited firearms from entering the country and keeping our communities safe. Today, the CBSA announced that it has laid charges following a firearms seizure in Ontario," the statement said.

CBSA referred Ray to secondary examination upon arriving at the Lansdowne port of entry on July 5, after which the agency's officers found and seized three prohibited elements - one butterfly knife and two handguns - as well as two long guns and ammunition, the statement said.

Upon his arrest, Ray was charged with four counts of smuggling, four counts of non-report of goods, four counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, four counts of careless use of a firearm and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, the statement said.

In addition, the US resident was charged with making false statements, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, the statement added.

Ray is set to appear before a court in Brockville, Ontario, on August 11 of this year, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Canada Brockville Ontario July August Border From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Biden Ignored US Military's Advice Not to Withdraw ..

Biden Ignored US Military's Advice Not to Withdraw From Afghanistan - Ex-CENTCOM ..

11 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Dar Al-Arkan&#039;s listing ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Dar Al-Arkan&#039;s listing of $600mn sukuk

25 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia&#039;s PIF marks $5bn to invest in Om ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s PIF marks $5bn to invest in Oman&#039;s vital sectors

25 minutes ago
 Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin ..

Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

25 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Zimbabwe Reliable Partner of Russia on ..

Putin Calls Zimbabwe Reliable Partner of Russia on African Continent

2 minutes ago
 MC to be converted on solar system: Commissioner

MC to be converted on solar system: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
UK High Court Rules Placing Lone Asylum-Seeking Ch ..

UK High Court Rules Placing Lone Asylum-Seeking Children in Hotels Unlawful

2 minutes ago
 Russia-Africa University Association to Be Created ..

Russia-Africa University Association to Be Created Soon - Moscow State Universit ..

2 minutes ago
 Necessary to Hear Russia's Complaints Regarding Gr ..

Necessary to Hear Russia's Complaints Regarding Grain Deal - African Union Chief

32 minutes ago
 Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explos ..

Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explosions Heard - Reports

32 minutes ago
 Poland to Increase Troop Strength to 7 Divisions - ..

Poland to Increase Troop Strength to 7 Divisions - Deputy Prime Minister

32 minutes ago
 Trump's Attorneys Told To Expect Indictment Agains ..

Trump's Attorneys Told To Expect Indictment Against Former President - Reports

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World