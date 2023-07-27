Canada Border Agency Charges US Resident After Seizing Firearms From Him - Statement

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a statement on Thursday that it has arrested and charged a US resident Richard Lyndon Ray after seizing multiple firearms from him when he tried to cross the border to the Province of Ontario

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a statement on Thursday that it has arrested and charged a US resident Richard Lyndon Ray after seizing multiple firearms from him when he tried to cross the border to the Province of Ontario.

"The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping undeclared and prohibited firearms from entering the country and keeping our communities safe. Today, the CBSA announced that it has laid charges following a firearms seizure in Ontario," the statement said.

CBSA referred Ray to secondary examination upon arriving at the Lansdowne port of entry on July 5, after which the agency's officers found and seized three prohibited elements - one butterfly knife and two handguns - as well as two long guns and ammunition, the statement said.

Upon his arrest, Ray was charged with four counts of smuggling, four counts of non-report of goods, four counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, four counts of careless use of a firearm and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, the statement said.

In addition, the US resident was charged with making false statements, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, the statement added.

Ray is set to appear before a court in Brockville, Ontario, on August 11 of this year, according to the statement.