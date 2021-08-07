Canada Border Staff Begin Job Action, Last-Ditch Talks with Government Ongoing - Union

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Canadian border agents and staff have commenced job action, while trade unions and Ottawa work to reach a last-minute deal to avert a protracted standoff, the union representing thousands of disgruntled employees told Sputnik on Friday.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) served the Canadian government a strike notice on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from the trade organizations, citing the lack of redress for "toxic" working conditions and the absence of contracts for unionized workers for over three years.

"Work-to-rule actions have started at border crossings and airports across the country," PSAC spokesperson Michael Aubry said in a statement.

Throughout the strike, border services employees will be operating on a work-to-rule basis - only carrying out duties they were trained and mandated to do - at all Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations, Aubry said.

The trade union's bargaining team was engaged in mediation with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Treasury board throughout Thursday night into Friday morning and negotiations continue to this moment with the union providing additional time for the government to negotiate, Aubry added.

PSAC Communications Officer Jeffrey Vallis said the trade organizations had scheduled a press conference for 10 a.

m. EST (14:00 GMT), however, the situation remains fluid and it will likely be rescheduled for later in the day. The PSAC later scrapped the press briefing, saying that a press release would be forthcoming in the evening, he added.

Meanwhile, Aubry said the work-to-rule actions are already having an impact on traffic at Canadian points of entry, including long lineups at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan.

The CBSA told Sputnik that "mediation is ongoing" and said travelers should brace for possible delays.

"Travellers should plan for the possibility of additional processing time when crossing the border due in part to this labour action. The Agency thanks travellers and businesses for their patience," CBSA spokesperson Jacqueline Callin said in a statement, noting that safety and security at the border remains the top priority.

Should a deal not be reached, the current situation could be accentuated by the influx of Americans, who will be allowed to enter Canada for discretionary purposes as of August 9.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he is hopeful that the strike by Canadian border agents and staff can be averted through negotiations at the bargaining table, citing the government's ability to renegotiate contracts with several groups of public sector workers in recent years.