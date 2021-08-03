UrduPoint.com

Canada Calls For Holding Iran Accountable For 'Reckless' Attack On Mercer Street Vessel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Canadian foreign ministry denounced on Tuesday the recent attack on the Japanese-owned Mercer Street oil tanker in the Indian Ocean that the international community blames on Iran and urged to bring Tehran to account.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated on Sunday there was intelligence indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. Later, both UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made statements to the same effect. Iran has denied having any role in the incident.

"Canada condemns the attack on the MV Mercer that international intelligence attributes to Iran. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Flag of Canada stands with the international community in upholding international security and holding Iran accountable for its reckless actions," the ministry tweeted.

The Japanese-owned vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman last week, resulting in the deaths of two crew members, citizens of Romania and the United Kingdom. According to media reports, the vessel could be tied to an Israeli billionaire.

