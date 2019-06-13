UrduPoint.com
Canada Calls On Hong Kong To Listen To People Before Amending Extradition Law

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:58 AM

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland called on Hong Kong to heed people's voice before introducing changes to its extradition legislation, a plan which has sparked mass protests in the Chinese special administrative region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland called on Hong Kong to heed people's voice before introducing changes to its extradition legislation, a plan which has sparked mass protests in the Chinese special administrative region.

"We urge the Hong Kong government to listen to its people and its many friends around the world, and allow time for thorough consultation and consideration before making any amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance," Freeland said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Freeland also expressed concerns about Canadian nationals, living in Hong Kong, who might be affected by the legislation.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Wednesday, protesting against changes to the extradition law, which, if adopted, would allow the authorities extradite suspects to various jurisdictions, including mainland China, without any bilateral agreement.

Opponents of the law believe it could be used by the Chinese authorities in order to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong.

Notably, relations between Canada and China deteriorated in the wake of the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the US request in Canada. China has also detained two Canadian citizens.

