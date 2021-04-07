Canada Can Begin Re-Scheduling Ex-Nazi Deportation Hearings After Stay Motion Tossed - IRB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) can begin rescheduling deportation hearings against Helmut Oberlander after a Federal court justice dismissed the former Nazi death squad member's motion to permanently stay proceedings, tribunal spokesperson Anna Pape told Sputnik.

The deportation proceedings against Oberlander were put on hold after a federal judge ordered a review, citing the defense's arguments regarding health issues and potential civil rights violations.

"Yes - the ID [Immigration Division] can now move to re-scheduling the admissibility hearing," Pape said Tuesday.

The IRB spokesperson added that nothing is scheduled at the present and the next hearing date will likely be set following a case management conference to explore availability for the hearing.