Canada Cancels Turkey Military Permits Over Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Canada has canceled military exports to Turkey after a probe found that Canadian weapons were used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau announced Monday.

"Following this review, which found credible evidence that Canadian technology exported to Turkey was used in Nagorno-Karabakh, today I am announcing the cancellation of permits that were suspended in the fall of 2020," Garneau said in a statement.

"This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey."