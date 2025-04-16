Canada central bank holds interest rate steady amid tariffs chaos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 2.75 percent, pausing a stream of recent cuts due to shifting US trade policy and tariffs

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 2.75 percent, pausing a stream of recent cuts due to shifting US trade policy and tariffs.

"The major shift in direction of US trade policy and the unpredictability of tariffs have increased uncertainty, diminished prospects for economic growth, and raised inflation expectations," the central bank said in a statement.

Its rate pause followed seven consecutive rate cuts since last summer that have considerably lowered borrowing costs.

The nation entered 2025 on a solid footing, after ending the previous year with strong growth and inflation easing toward the bank's 2.0 percent target.

But US President Donald Trump's announcements of tariffs, erratic backtracks and threats of escalation have rocked the global economy.

Canada avoided the latest batch of tariffs unveiled on April 2, but was hit with other levies on goods that do not comply with a North American free trade pact, as well as on steel and aluminum, and some automobiles.

Trump has also threatened tariffs on lumber, semiconductors and pharmaceutical products.

"A lot has happened since our March decision five weeks ago. But the future is no clearer," Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said.

"We still do not know what tariffs will be imposed, whether they'll be reduced or escalated, or how long all of this will last," he told a news conference, adding that more information was needed before making the bank's next move in June.