Open Menu

Canada Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Steady Amid Tariffs Chaos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Canada central bank holds interest rate steady amid tariffs chaos

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 2.75 percent, pausing a stream of recent cuts due to shifting US trade policy and tariffs

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 2.75 percent, pausing a stream of recent cuts due to shifting US trade policy and tariffs.

"The major shift in direction of US trade policy and the unpredictability of tariffs have increased uncertainty, diminished prospects for economic growth, and raised inflation expectations," the central bank said in a statement.

Its rate pause followed seven consecutive rate cuts since last summer that have considerably lowered borrowing costs.

The nation entered 2025 on a solid footing, after ending the previous year with strong growth and inflation easing toward the bank's 2.0 percent target.

But US President Donald Trump's announcements of tariffs, erratic backtracks and threats of escalation have rocked the global economy.

Canada avoided the latest batch of tariffs unveiled on April 2, but was hit with other levies on goods that do not comply with a North American free trade pact, as well as on steel and aluminum, and some automobiles.

Trump has also threatened tariffs on lumber, semiconductors and pharmaceutical products.

"A lot has happened since our March decision five weeks ago. But the future is no clearer," Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said.

"We still do not know what tariffs will be imposed, whether they'll be reduced or escalated, or how long all of this will last," he told a news conference, adding that more information was needed before making the bank's next move in June.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, European Parliament’s delega ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, European Parliament’s delegation discuss strengthening coo ..

26 minutes ago
 Canada central bank holds interest rate steady ami ..

Canada central bank holds interest rate steady amid tariffs chaos

3 minutes ago
 FNC adopts recommendations to enhance role of nati ..

FNC adopts recommendations to enhance role of national media through government ..

41 minutes ago
 China Mobile explores strategic partnership opport ..

China Mobile explores strategic partnership opportunities at NUST

3 minutes ago
 ECO meeting on Internationalisation of Higher Educ ..

ECO meeting on Internationalisation of Higher Education concludes with presentat ..

3 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance promotes strategic solutio ..

Etihad Credit Insurance promotes strategic solutions to enhance national exports ..

56 minutes ago
Senate body reviews budget allocation and progress ..

Senate body reviews budget allocation and progress of Science and Technology pro ..

53 minutes ago
 125 beggars detained, shifted to rehabilitation ce ..

125 beggars detained, shifted to rehabilitation centres

52 minutes ago
 The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfa ..

The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho rece ..

51 minutes ago
 Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Tax ..

Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Taxila

51 minutes ago
 223 heavy and light transport vehicles seized duri ..

223 heavy and light transport vehicles seized during crackdown on traffic violat ..

51 minutes ago
 President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce ..

President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar applauds P ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World