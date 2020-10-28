Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 0.25%

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 0.25 percent, estimating that interest rates will need to stay at historic lows until the economy fully recovers, probably in 2023

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 0.25 percent, estimating that interest rates will need to stay at historic lows until the economy fully recovers, probably in 2023.

In a statement, the central bank said fourth quarter growth is expected to "slow markedly, due in part to rising Covid-19 case numbers," and revised downward its forecast to -5.5 percent economic growth in 2020, followed by 4.0 percent in 2021 and 2022.