Canada central bank holds rates, scales back pandemic response

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 0.25 percent, saying the COVID-19 pandemic's devastation on the economy appears to have peaked.

It said it was scaling back unprecedented measures to keep financial markets functioning, as a result, but warned that the recovery will be uncertain.