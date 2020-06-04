UrduPoint.com
Canada Central Bank Holds Rates, Scales Back Pandemic Response

Thu 04th June 2020

Canada central bank holds rates, scales back pandemic response

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 0.25 percent, saying the COVID-19 pandemic's devastation on the economy appears to have peaked

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 0.25 percent, saying the COVID-19 pandemic's devastation on the economy appears to have peaked.

It said it was scaling back unprecedented measures to keep financial markets functioning, as a result, but warned that the recovery will be uncertain.

