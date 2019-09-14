UrduPoint.com
Canada Charges Police Intelligence Director With Spying - Prosecutor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) director of intelligence Cameron Ortis has been charged with spying, Senior Counsel for the Public Prosecutor John McFarlane said on Friday.

Ortis was arrested on Thursday and made his first court appearance on Friday, McFarlane told reporters.

"The allegations are that he obtained stored, processed sensitive information with the intent to communicate it to people he shouldn't be communicating to," McFarlane said.

McFarlane provided no other details and refused to say whether Otis was still employed with the RCMP, also known as the "Mounties.

"

The RCMP confirmed in a statement that the charges against Ortis "stem from activities alleged to have occurred during his tenure" as a Mountie.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that the national interest had not been compromised and declined to comment further.

Canada's Global news quoted sources who described Ortis as likely the only civilian to ever achieve the position of director-general of intelligence, with control over all RCMP intelligence operations.

