Canada Charges SNC-Lavalin Corporate Entities, Ex-Executives With Fraud, Forgery - Police

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Two of Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin's corporate entities and two former executives have been charged with several corruption charges, Canada's Federal police announced on Thursday.

"On September 23, 2021, two Montreal-area men were arrested in connection with the investigation. Normand Morin is a former vice-president of SNC-Lavalin, and Kamal Francis a former vice-president at SNC-Lavalin International Inc," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

The pair face charges of forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud against the government and conspiracy to commit fraud against the government, the statement said.

SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., two of the engineering giant's corporate entities, have been charged with the same offenses.

Morin and Francis face more than 30 years behind bars, if convicted. The former executives have been released and are scheduled to appear in a Montreal court on September 27, along with representatives for the two corporate entities.

Earlier this year, a Quebec oversight body blacklisted four SNC-Lavalin subsidiaries after the company reached a settlement in court regarding its activities in Libya between 2001 and 2011 by pleading guilty to a single charge and agreeing to pay a $213 million fine.

The bribery scandal surrounding SNC-Lavalin rocked the Canadian political landscape after former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould claimed, and later testified before lawmakers, that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office pressured her in order to help the construction company avoid criminal prosecution on corruption charges.

Wilson-Raybould, was ultimately forced out of the Attorney General role by Trudeau after going public with her allegations.

Last August, Canada's Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion following an investigation concluded that Trudeau had violated the Conflict of Interest Act while handling the corruption case of the SNC-Lavalin company.

SNC-Lavalin did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

