Canada Civil Liberties Group Taking Trudeau Government to Court Over Emergency Declaration

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) is taking the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to court over its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the mass peaceful protests against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has spoken out loudly against this declaration and today we have our own announcement: We are taking the government of Canada to court," a CCLA spokesperson told a news conference on Thursday.