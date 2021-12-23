Canada Closely Following Treason Case Against Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko - Embassy

UrduPoint.com

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Canada is closely following the case of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the supply of coal from Donbas, with the expectation that the investigation will be transparent, fair and impartial, the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine said on Thursday.

The US Embassy and the European Union mission in Ukraine had already made similar statements.

"Canada is watching closely the serious accusations leveled against former President Petro Poroshenko. It is essential that any investigation complies with the highest standards of transparency, fairness, legality and impartiality," the Canadian embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers suspect Poroshenko of high treason in relation to illegal coal supplies from breakaway Donbas. Poroshenko's lawyer said that the former Ukrainian president was summoned for questioning on December 23. The ex-president stated that 130 criminal cases were filed against him, but about 40 of them were later closed.

