Canada Closely Monitoring Reports of Stranded Russian Missiles Striking Poland - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Canada is closely monitoring the report by Polish media that two Russian missiles fell in Poland, killing two, Global news reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand told reporters Ottawa was closely monitoring reports of Russian missiles crossing the border into Poland, a NATO member.

"I am aware of the reports," Anand said, adding that she would not be commenting on the situation judging it to be "imprudent" considering the little amount of available information.

Polish media reported on Tuesday that strikes happened in the village of Przewodow, close the Ukrainian border.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting of the Committee of National Security to assess the latest developments.