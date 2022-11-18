Canada is closing the official residence of the Prime Minister in Ottawa for abatement and related works, the National Capital Commission (NCC) said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Canada is closing the official residence of the Prime Minister in Ottawa for abatement and related works, the National Capital Commission (NCC) said.

"This week, the NCC began the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Canada. The NCC is relocating residence employees and preparing the main building for abatement and other related work," the NCC said on Thursday in a statement.

The work will include the abatement of asbestos and other designated substances, along with the removal of obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems, according to the statement.

"Procurement for this project will occur over the winter months to ensure the prompt start of abatement work in Spring 2023. The work to be carried out as part of this project must be completed regardless of any future decision on the residence," it added.

The "significant actions" are needed to "mitigate matters of great concern such as potential fire hazards, water damage and air quality issues," the commission explained. Relocating employees and closing the site is required to prevent safety and health concerns from materializing and to ensure the integrity of the classified heritage asset, according to the commission.