Canada Commits $20Mln to New Funding for Coronavirus Research - Health Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Canada is committing $20 million to fund new coronavirus research, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced during a press conference on Friday.

"Today, we are making an investment of $27 million [$20 million USD] to stimulate that [coronavirus] research and support it," Hajdu said.

Canadian Institutes of Health Research President Michael Strong, during the same presser, said the funding will go to clinical studies and analyzing the virus's social impact.

On Friday, the Canadian province of Ontario announced four more cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 49.

To date, the number of those infected globally has surpassed 100,000, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Over 55,700 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.