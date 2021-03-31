UrduPoint.com
Canada Commits $34.5Mln For Anti-Islamic State Coalition Efforts - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Canada is committing $34.5 million to projects aimed at defeating the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Global Affairs Canada said.

"The Honorable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced more than $43.

6 million in Peace and Stabilization Operations Program funding for 11 projects in Iraq and Syria," the Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

Canada's top diplomat made the commitment during the foreign ministers meeting of the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State Small Group.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada also allotted $39.2 million in aid for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria as part of the Brussels V Conference pledging event that was co-chaired by the European Union and the United Nations.

