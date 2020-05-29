Canada Commits $470Mln for Indigenous Communities Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Trudeau

The Canadian government is committing $470.58 million in funding for indigenous communities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Canadian government is committing $470.58 million in funding for indigenous communities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

"This morning, I can announce that we are investing $650 million [US$470.58 million] to support indigenous communities on healthcare, income support and new shelters for women," Trudeau said during a daily briefing on the pandemic.

Of the funding, $206.40 million is allotted for supporting public health services in Indigenous communities; $195.47 million for income support measures; and $32.

43 million will be distributed over the next five years to build 12 new shelters for Indigenous females fleeing violence.

The announcement follows earlier announcements of $220.81 million in funding through the Indigenous Community Support Fund and $53.77 million for more than one million indigenous people residing outside of reservations.

According to the latest data from Indigenous Services Canada, 214 members of Canadian First Nations communities have contracted the novel coronavirus, with 176 recorded recoveries and five fatalities.