Canada Commits $745,000 to International Court Probe of Sex Crimes After Accusing Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Canadian government has pledged C$1 million ($745,000) to the International Criminal Court probe into sexual and gender-based violence and crimes around the world, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Thursday after putting forward new accusations against Russia during an OSCE meeting.

Ukraine has actively promoted allegations of sex crimes purportedly committed by Russian soldiers. In May, Ukraine dismissed its ombudswoman for human rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, with lawmakers, among other things, citing her unverifiable statements about alleged Russian sexual crimes "committed in an unnatural way" and the "rape of children.

"

"We cannot let the Russian regime escape international accountability. Today alongside @DmytroKuleba, I announced $1 million in additional funding for the International Criminal Court to investigate conflict related sexual violence," Joly tweeted.

Speaking at the OSCE's Ministerial Council meeting earlier in the day, Joly said that Russia should be held accountable for its special military operation in Ukraine, and that Canada will continue its support for Kiev for as long as it takes.

Polish authorities, which are hosting the OSCE's Ministerial Council, barred Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov from physically attending the meeting, only allowing him to participate virtually.