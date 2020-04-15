UrduPoint.com
Canada Commits To Contributing Funds To WHO After US Halts Funding - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Canada Commits to Contributing Funds to WHO After US Halts Funding - Health Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Canada respects the work of the World Health Organization (WHO) and is committed to contributing funding to the UN agency, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters during the cabinet ministers' daily briefing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would halt funding for the WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up on behalf of China the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Canada values the work of the World Health Organization. We continue to commit to contribute toward the work of the organization," Hajdu said.

The health minister said the WHO is a valuable intermediary that consolidated the international community in times of crisis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Trump has not asked Canada to adjust its contribution to the WHO.

Critics have charged China with allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to get out of control by hiding the outbreak and under-reporting data on those infected. Trump has said the WHO's reliance on this data have caused a 20-fold increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Trump announced a suspension period of 60 to 90 days pending completion of an investigation of WHO and Chinese actions during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

