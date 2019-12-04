UrduPoint.com
Canada Committing Additional Fighter Jets, Frigate To NATO Readiness Initiative - Trudeau

Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:39 PM

Canada Committing Additional Fighter Jets, Frigate to NATO Readiness Initiative - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Canada is committing additional military equipment as part of NATO's Readiness Initiative including fighter jets and a frigate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at his closing press conference in London on Wednesday.

"Today I am pleased to announce that Canada is committing 6 additional fighter aircraft and an additional frigate to the NATO Readiness initiative," Trudeau said.

As part of the NATO Readiness Initiative, NATO allies have committed by 2020 to having 30 battalions, 30 air squadrons, and 30 naval combat vessels ready to use within 30 days in Eastern Europe. The Initiative, also known as the "four 30s" plan, is part of the NATO's long-term strategy to counter the perceived threat from Russia.

Over the past few years, the Alliance has tripled the size of the NATO Response Force to around 40,000 troops, with a new 5,000-strong Spearhead Force at its core. NATO has also deployed four multinational battlegroups to the Baltic States and Poland, increased its presence in the Black Sea region, and set up a number of small headquarters to link national and NATO forces, the NATO statement reads.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders could spark a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race.

