Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Canadian Department of Finance on Wednesday issued a statement that it has completed the issuance of its five-year C$500 million (US$372 million) Ukraine Sovereignty bonds.

"The government of Canada successfully completed the issuance of a five-year $500 million Ukraine Sovereignty Bond, first announced last month by the Prime Minister," the statement said. "The funds will assist the government of Ukraine so it can continue to provide essential services to Ukrainians this winter, such as pensions, the purchasing of fuel, and restoring energy infrastructure.

"

Most of the funds were bought in Canada by domestic investors and some $37 million are attributed to individual Canadians wanting to show their support for Ukraine, the statement said.

The bond buyers include international investors, governments and central banks, the statement added.

The bond was issued between November 21-29 in denominations of C$100 in partnership with all major financial institutions operating in Canada, according to the statement.