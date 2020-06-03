UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Concerned About Israel's Proposed Annexation Of West Bank Territory - Trudeau

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:14 AM

Canada Concerned About Israel's Proposed Annexation of West Bank Territory - Trudeau

Canada is concerned by the proposed Israeli annexation of West Bank territory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Canada is concerned by the proposed Israeli annexation of West Bank territory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

"I have highlighted, both publicly and directly, to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz the importance of staying away from measures that are unilateral and our deep concerns and disagreement with their proposed policy of annexation," Trudeau said.

The prime minister added that Canada is firmly committed to a two-state solution in the region.

Trudeau's comments follow a letter addressed to him, in which nearly 60 former Canadian diplomats and officials called for the government to be more vocal in opposition to an Israeli plan to annex part of West Bank.

Israel, in accordance with US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, is prepared to annex Israeli settlements along the border with Jordan. The deal proposes a two-state solution in the region that would allow for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state.

On Monday, Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a directive on Monday ordered the country's military to step up its plans to annex territory in the West Bank.

It is anticipated that annexation will commence on July 1.

Ottawa recognizes the Palestinian right to self-determination and its official policy is that Israel and Palestine should come to a mutually accepted two-state solution.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Israel Palestine Canada Trump Bank Justin Trudeau July Border From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

3 hours ago

Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

41 minutes ago

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive ..

41 minutes ago

Cheap Oil From COVID-19 Unlikely to Help Growth Mu ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.