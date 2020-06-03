Canada is concerned by the proposed Israeli annexation of West Bank territory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Canada is concerned by the proposed Israeli annexation of West Bank territory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

"I have highlighted, both publicly and directly, to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz the importance of staying away from measures that are unilateral and our deep concerns and disagreement with their proposed policy of annexation," Trudeau said.

The prime minister added that Canada is firmly committed to a two-state solution in the region.

Trudeau's comments follow a letter addressed to him, in which nearly 60 former Canadian diplomats and officials called for the government to be more vocal in opposition to an Israeli plan to annex part of West Bank.

Israel, in accordance with US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, is prepared to annex Israeli settlements along the border with Jordan. The deal proposes a two-state solution in the region that would allow for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state.

On Monday, Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a directive on Monday ordered the country's military to step up its plans to annex territory in the West Bank.

It is anticipated that annexation will commence on July 1.

Ottawa recognizes the Palestinian right to self-determination and its official policy is that Israel and Palestine should come to a mutually accepted two-state solution.