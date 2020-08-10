UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Concerned Over Actions Of Belarusian Authorities Following Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Canada Concerned Over Actions of Belarusian Authorities Following Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Canadian government is gravely concerned over the actions of the Belarusian authorities amid mass protests that erupted following the country's presidential election, Francois-Philippe Champagne, the Canadian foreign minister, said in a statement on Monday.

"Canada is deeply concerned by the actions of Belarusian authorities following yesterday's presidential elections which have reportedly left at least one person dead, seen many arrested and further eroded the democratic legitimacy of the vote," the statement reads.

The foreign minister also urged the Belarusian authorities to respect human rights amid the escalated tensions.

"The people of Belarus have demonstrated their desire for democracy through their unprecedented mobilization over the past few weeks.

Free, fair and inclusive elections are critical to any functioning democracy. Prior to the election, Canada had voiced its concern over the arrests of opposition candidates, prominent Belarusian bloggers and activists for participating in peaceful protests. We call on the government of Belarus to exercise restraint and uphold respect for human rights," the minister stressed.

Belarus held its presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.23 percent of the vote.

The results sparked mass protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 people arrested. The campaign headquarters of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, another candidate, told Sputnik that it did not recognize the official results, saying that she had won about 70-80 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Dead Canada Democracy Vote Belarus Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

31 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Independence Day to be celebrated with national ze ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol reunites missing child with ..

6 minutes ago

Federal education reporters visit International Is ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.