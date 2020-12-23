Canada on Wednesday expressed concern over the law adopted by the Nicaragua parliament that appears to bar opposition candidates from participating in the 2021 election

The legislation, called Law in Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty, and Self-Determination for Peace and proposed by incumbent President Daniel Ortega, was passed on Monday by 70 votes in the 92-strong National Assembly, the unicameral legislature. It targets citizens who allegedly called for the imposition of sanctions against Nicaragua, or other foreign interference.

"Canada has strong concerns over the new law in #Nicaragua seeking to restrict political rights & limit electoral participation.

We stand with @OAS_official [the Organization of American States human rights group] calling on Nicaragua government to repeal the law in question & undertake electoral reforms towards free, fair & transparent elections," the government said in a tweet.

Other countries and human rights groups have also condemned the controversial law. In particular, the OAS said it undermined "the basic principles of a democratic state" and demanded that the government repeal the legislation.

In the meantime, Ortega, who has been in office since 2007, plans to run for a new presidential term in November 2021 elections.