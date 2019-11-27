Canada Condemns Crackdown of Protesters in Iran, Urges Authorities to Show Restraint

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Canada condemns the crackdown on protesters by security forces in Iran and calls on the authorities to show restraint, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We condemn the threats made by Iranian officials and the deliberate use of excessive force by Iranian security forces, including the reported use of live ammunition to disperse protesters. We urge the authorities to exercise restraint," the statement said.

Canada also urges the Iranian authorities to restore internet connectivity and mobile services and to allow due course in the legal process of arrested protesters.

The appeal for restraint comes in response to the unrest that has gripped Iran since November 15, when crowds went to the streets following the government's introduction of quotas for retail sales of gasoline, which subsequently caused increases in the price of gas.

Last Tuesday, Iran's ISNA news agency reported that three members of the Iranian security forces were killed during the unrest in Tehran, including a member of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). As part of the efforts to restore calm, the Iranian government has effectively shut down internet connectivity in the country, fully restricting access to foreign sites.

According to Iranian media reports, some 90,000 people are believed to have involvement in the protests and the authorities have arrested about 1,000 people for rioting and committing acts of vandalism. Several people, including police officers, have reportedly been killed in the unrest.

On Thursday, Canada's opposition leader Andrew Scheer issued a statement in which he called on the Canadian government to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization and for Iranian officials to be sanctioned under the Magnitsky law.