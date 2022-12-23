The Canadian government on Friday condemned North Korea for allegedly supplying arms to Russia's private military company Wagner Group operating in Ukraine, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Canadian government on Friday condemned North Korea for allegedly supplying arms to Russia's private military company Wagner Group operating in Ukraine, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

On Thursday, head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that claims by White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby that North Korea was supplying the group with weapons were gossip and speculation.

"Canada unequivocally condemns North Korea's complicity in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war of choice against Ukraine and its delivery of arms to the Wagner Group, a brutal private military organization supporting Russia's illegal invasion," Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly was quoted in a press release as saying.

Joly stated that the military cooperation between Pyongyang and Wagner Group is a "clear violation" of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

The minister asserted that the alleged weapons deal between North Korea and Wagner demonstrates that Russia has become increasingly isolated.

"We will continue to work with international partners to address these developments and respond to further arms deliveries should they take place," Joly said.

On Thursday, Kirby said that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner Group.

The official also announced that further sanctions would be imposed on Wagner in the coming weeks, due to their involvement in Russia's special military operation.