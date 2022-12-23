UrduPoint.com

Canada Condemns DPRK's Alleged Arms Deliveries To Russia's Wagner Group - Joly

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Canada Condemns DPRK's Alleged Arms Deliveries to Russia's Wagner Group - Joly

The Canadian government on Friday condemned North Korea for allegedly supplying arms to Russia's private military company Wagner Group operating in Ukraine, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Canadian government on Friday condemned North Korea for allegedly supplying arms to Russia's private military company Wagner Group operating in Ukraine, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

On Thursday, head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that claims by White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby that North Korea was supplying the group with weapons were gossip and speculation.

"Canada unequivocally condemns North Korea's complicity in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war of choice against Ukraine and its delivery of arms to the Wagner Group, a brutal private military organization supporting Russia's illegal invasion," Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly was quoted in a press release as saying.

Joly stated that the military cooperation between Pyongyang and Wagner Group is a "clear violation" of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

The minister asserted that the alleged weapons deal between North Korea and Wagner demonstrates that Russia has become increasingly isolated.

"We will continue to work with international partners to address these developments and respond to further arms deliveries should they take place," Joly said.

On Thursday, Kirby said that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner Group.

The official also announced that further sanctions would be imposed on Wagner in the coming weeks, due to their involvement in Russia's special military operation.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Canada White House Company Pyongyang Vladimir Putin North Korea Government

Recent Stories

Burkina orders UN coordinator to leave

Burkina orders UN coordinator to leave

28 seconds ago
 Sufi Opera Singer Saira Peter enthralls audience

Sufi Opera Singer Saira Peter enthralls audience

29 seconds ago
 Cross-Channel migrants in UK decry Rwanda deportat ..

Cross-Channel migrants in UK decry Rwanda deportation plan

31 seconds ago
 Sir Syed University wins Sindh football champion t ..

Sir Syed University wins Sindh football champion trophy

32 seconds ago
 Spanish Police Arrest One of FBI's 10 Most Wanted ..

Spanish Police Arrest One of FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in Madrid

19 minutes ago
 Biden Concerned by Some NDAA Provisions, Including ..

Biden Concerned by Some NDAA Provisions, Including Ban on Funding Gitmo Detainee ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.