Canada Condemns Mali Coup, Urges Security Forces To Follow Constitution - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:20 AM

Canada Condemns Mali Coup, Urges Security Forces to Follow Constitution - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Canada strongly condemns the coup d'etat in Mali and calls on security forces to adhere to the country's constitutional order, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois Philippe Champagne said in statement.

"Canada strongly condemns the coup d'etat in Mali, which forced the resignation of democratically elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita," Champagne said on Wednesday. "We call on the Malian security forces and those responsible for these acts to promptly follow Mali's constitutional order and respect the human rights of all Malians.

"

He also said Canada will work with the international community to ensure law and order prevails.

On Tuesday, a group of Malian officers initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections. The rebels said they had detained several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.

