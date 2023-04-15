Canada Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch as Another 'Reckless Provocation' - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The Canadian government has condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch as yet another reckless provocation, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

North Korea tested a new Hwasongpho-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. The launch came amid a halt in cross-border communication between the two Koreas, a period of silence that began on April 7.

"Canada strongly condemns North Korea's launch yesterday of an intercontinental ballistic missile. These continued advancements in their missile program and reckless provocations violate United Nations Security Council resolutions, undermine the region's peace and security and are putting civilian lives at risk," the ministry said in a statement.

Canada also reiterated the necessity for Pyongyang to abide by its international obligations, demanding it cease actions that may increase current tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

Ottawa called on North Korean authorities to engage in good-faith diplomacy, the statement said, and accept one of the multiple offers of dialogue proposed by Japan, South Korea and the United States.

Global Affairs said Canada remains committed to work with Japan and South Korea to face North Korean hostile behavior, and uphold a rules-based international order.

The condemnation happens as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly is visiting South Korea from April 13-15 and Japan from April 16-18.

Joly is notably expected to discuss ways for Canada to play a greater role in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Last week, Canada's defense ministry said it was deploying an air detachment to Japan to support the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea.