UrduPoint.com

Canada Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch As Another 'Reckless Provocation' - Global Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Canada Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch as Another 'Reckless Provocation' - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The Canadian government has condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch as yet another reckless provocation, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

North Korea tested a new Hwasongpho-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. The launch came amid a halt in cross-border communication between the two Koreas, a period of silence that began on April 7.

"Canada strongly condemns North Korea's launch yesterday of an intercontinental ballistic missile. These continued advancements in their missile program and reckless provocations violate United Nations Security Council resolutions, undermine the region's peace and security and are putting civilian lives at risk," the ministry said in a statement.

Canada also reiterated the necessity for Pyongyang to abide by its international obligations, demanding it cease actions that may increase current tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

Ottawa called on North Korean authorities to engage in good-faith diplomacy, the statement said, and accept one of the multiple offers of dialogue proposed by Japan, South Korea and the United States.

Global Affairs said Canada remains committed to work with Japan and South Korea to face North Korean hostile behavior, and uphold a rules-based international order.

The condemnation happens as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly is visiting South Korea from April 13-15 and Japan from April 16-18.

Joly is notably expected to discuss ways for Canada to play a greater role in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Last week, Canada's defense ministry said it was deploying an air detachment to Japan to support the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

Related Topics

United Nations Condemnation Canada Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea April May From Government

Recent Stories

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

28 minutes ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

28 minutes ago
 Army to fully support elected representatives in j ..

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progre ..

28 minutes ago
 Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian ..

Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

34 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 ..

34 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.