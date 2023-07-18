Canada Condemns Russia for Ending Grain Deal, Calls for Renewal - Global Affairs

Canada condemns Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and calls on Moscow to renew its participation, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday

"Canada strongly condemns the decision of the Russian Federation to withdraw its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye as part of the Istanbul Agreements in July 2022. This reimposes a de facto blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, significantly affecting global food exports as well as security in the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

The Canadian government further called on Moscow to renew its participation in the grain initiative to avoid negative consequences for the global food system already under strain from the conflict.

It also accused Russia of "weaponizing" hunger.

"The decision of the Russian Federation will lead to an increase of global food prices," the statement said, noting that emerging economies would be the first to feel its impact.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has consistently said that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia's grain and fertilizer exports were not fulfilled due to Western sanctions.