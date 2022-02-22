Canada Condemns Russian Decision to Recognize DPR, LPR, Plans to Impose Sanctions - Joly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Canada condemns Russia's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), and plans to impose sanctions against Moscow, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said on Twitter.

"Canada strongly condemns (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's recognition of the non-(Ukrainian) government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories. This constitutes a clear violation of the Minsk agreements, the UN Charter, and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region," Joly wrote.

"We are preparing to impose economic sanctions for these actions, separate from those prepared to respond to any further military invasion of Ukraine by Russia," she said.