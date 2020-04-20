UrduPoint.com
Canada Confirms 1,470 New COVID-19 Cases, 105 Deaths In 24 Hours - Health Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:24 PM

Canada Confirms 1,470 New COVID-19 Cases, 105 Deaths in 24 Hours - Health Agency

Canada has confirmed 1,470 additional coronavirus cases and 105 more related deaths in a 24 hour period, health agency data revealed on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Canada has confirmed 1,470 additional coronavirus cases and 105 more related deaths in a 24 hour period, health agency data revealed on Monday.

Canada's total for confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 35,392 and its death toll has increased to 1,611 as of Monday, according to the data.

On Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada and the United States agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days as COVID-19 continues to spread in both countries.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 2.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide and more than 166,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

