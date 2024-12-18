Open Menu

Canada Conservative Likely To Unseat Trudeau Has Trump-like Tendencies

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 10:51 AM

Canada Conservative likely to unseat Trudeau has Trump-like tendencies

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The more Justin Trudeau falters, the more Pierre Poilievre presses forward: the Canadian prime minister's main conservative rival's antics, reminiscent of US President-elect Donald Trump, are a bit of a shock on Canada's normally polite political stage.

The Tory leader is not known for pulling his punches. He has called Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante "incompetent," New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh a "sellout" and Justin Trudeau "weak" and a "wacko."

The latter insult saw him kicked out in April of the House of Commons, where debates are usually staid but have become more tense and animated of late.

Like the US president-elect, Poilievre is also a fan of short catchy phrases to encapsulate his political messages: "Axe the tax" in reference to a Federal carbon tax, or "Justinflation" -- a portmanteau to blame the prime minister for inflation.

Much like Trump, he also likes to describe himself as a victim of mistreatment by elites and traditional media.

He also has low support among women, another similarity with Trump.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Trump Pierre Justin Trudeau April Women Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

2 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

9 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

9 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

9 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

10 hours ago
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

11 hours ago
 15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school sh ..

15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..

11 hours ago
 Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new pe ..

Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak

11 hours ago
 Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy P ..

Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns

11 hours ago

More Stories From World