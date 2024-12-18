Canada Conservative Likely To Unseat Trudeau Has Trump-like Tendencies
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 10:51 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The more Justin Trudeau falters, the more Pierre Poilievre presses forward: the Canadian prime minister's main conservative rival's antics, reminiscent of US President-elect Donald Trump, are a bit of a shock on Canada's normally polite political stage.
The Tory leader is not known for pulling his punches. He has called Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante "incompetent," New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh a "sellout" and Justin Trudeau "weak" and a "wacko."
The latter insult saw him kicked out in April of the House of Commons, where debates are usually staid but have become more tense and animated of late.
Like the US president-elect, Poilievre is also a fan of short catchy phrases to encapsulate his political messages: "Axe the tax" in reference to a Federal carbon tax, or "Justinflation" -- a portmanteau to blame the prime minister for inflation.
Much like Trump, he also likes to describe himself as a victim of mistreatment by elites and traditional media.
He also has low support among women, another similarity with Trump.
