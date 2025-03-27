Canada Conservative Party Accuses India Of Interference In Elections
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Party's leader Pierre Poilievre claims Indian agents attempt to influence Canada's electoral process
OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) The Conservative Party of Canada on Thursday accused India of interfering in the elections.
Party's leader Pierre Poilievre, claimed that Indian agents attempted to influence Canada's electoral process.
According to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), there is clear evidence of India's interference, and it could target Canadian communities and the democratic process. The report also stated that the Indian agents were involved in fundraising and organized conspiracies during the 2022 elections.
The Canadian government expressed serious concern over India's actions, which further strained relations between the two countries.
The Globe and Mail newspaper also revealed in its report that India's electoral interference is part of a major conspiracy aimed at influencing all political parties in Canada.
Canada's Election Integrity Task Force warned that the Indian agents are using tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), proxy networks and online disinformation to influence election results.
