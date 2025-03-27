Open Menu

Canada Conservative Party Accuses India Of Interference In Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections

Party's leader Pierre Poilievre claims Indian agents attempt to influence Canada's electoral process

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) The Conservative Party of Canada on Thursday accused India of interfering in the elections.

Party's leader Pierre Poilievre, claimed that Indian agents attempted to influence Canada's electoral process.

According to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), there is clear evidence of India's interference, and it could target Canadian communities and the democratic process. The report also stated that the Indian agents were involved in fundraising and organized conspiracies during the 2022 elections.

The Canadian government expressed serious concern over India's actions, which further strained relations between the two countries.

The Globe and Mail newspaper also revealed in its report that India's electoral interference is part of a major conspiracy aimed at influencing all political parties in Canada.

Canada's Election Integrity Task Force warned that the Indian agents are using tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), proxy networks and online disinformation to influence election results.

Related Topics

Election India Canada Pierre All Government

Recent Stories

Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interfe ..

Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections

3 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP

13 minutes ago
 IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs ..

IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit

28 minutes ago
 PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide oppor ..

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities

38 minutes ago
 From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone ..

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design

1 hour ago
 A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligen ..

A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

13 hours ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

15 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

15 hours ago

More Stories From World