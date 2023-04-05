Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Canada Considering China 'Disruptive Global Power' - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Canada Considering China 'Disruptive Global Power' - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Canada considers China a "disruptive global power", therefore it had to increase its funding for the security in the Indo-Pacific, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday.

"Canada believes that China is an increasingly disruptive global power, and we continue to address the challenges of the Indo Pacific here at NATO but also at home, that's why we also increased funding for security in the Indo-Pacific," Joly said upon her arrival for the second day of the NATO Foreign Affairs ministerial meeting in NATO headquarters in Brussels.

In late March, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a joint statement with US President Joe Biden said their countries were committed to working together to ensure their ability to compete effectively with China.

From April 4-5, the NATO headquarters in Brussels is hosting the meeting of alliance's foreign ministers devoted to China's growing military activities and its cooperation with Russia, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia China Canada Brussels Alliance Justin Trudeau March April

Recent Stories

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

19 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

31 minutes ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

1 hour ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.