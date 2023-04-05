Canada Considering China 'Disruptive Global Power' - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Canada considers China a "disruptive global power", therefore it had to increase its funding for the security in the Indo-Pacific, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday.

"Canada believes that China is an increasingly disruptive global power, and we continue to address the challenges of the Indo Pacific here at NATO but also at home, that's why we also increased funding for security in the Indo-Pacific," Joly said upon her arrival for the second day of the NATO Foreign Affairs ministerial meeting in NATO headquarters in Brussels.

In late March, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a joint statement with US President Joe Biden said their countries were committed to working together to ensure their ability to compete effectively with China.

From April 4-5, the NATO headquarters in Brussels is hosting the meeting of alliance's foreign ministers devoted to China's growing military activities and its cooperation with Russia, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis.