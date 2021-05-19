UrduPoint.com
Canada Consumer Prices Bounce Back From Steep 2020 Plunge

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:35 PM

Canadians paid 3.4 percent more for goods and services in April than a year earlier, as prices bounced back from a steep plunge last year, the government statistical agency said Wednesday

The inflation rate, following a 2.2 percent gain in March, rose at its fastest pace since May 2011 and was 0.3 percentage points higher than analysts had expected, more than a year after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

Gasoline prices rose 62.5 percent year over year -- setting a new record high, according to Statistics Canada.

Homeowners' replacement costs, meanwhile, climbed 9.1 percent, posting the largest gain since April 1989, led by higher building costs and demand for single-family homes that pushed up prices for newly built homes.

Prices for clothing and footwear, electricity and passenger vehicles were also up.

But a larger supply pushed down prices for tomatoes 29.8 percent.

Prices for telephone services also fell, partially due to wireless service providers offering bonus data promotions on some cellular plans.

