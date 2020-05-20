UrduPoint.com
Canada Consumer Prices Fall 0.2 Percent In April

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:46 PM

Consumer prices in Canada declined 0.2 percent in April, the first year over year drop since September 2009, the national statistics institute reported Wednesday

Plunging energy prices as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was the main contributor to the decline in inflation, which had risen 0.9 percent in March.

Excluding energy, the consumer price index rose 1.6 percent in April.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the index fell 0.7 percent in April. Minus food and energy, it was down 0.1 percent.

Gasoline prices fell a staggering 39.3 percent in April compared to the same month last year, the largest year over year decline on record, according to Statistics Canada.

Limits on air travel, temporary business closures and falling global trade suppressed demand for oil at a time when markets were already glutted because of tensions between major oil producing countries.

Consumers also benefited from -- albeit it more modest -- declines in prices for transportation, apparel and leisure.

But food prices jumped 3.4 percent, the most of any component of the price index.

The increase was driven by increased demand for dry and canned goods by a population under lockdowns, as well as big mark-ups in prices of rice (9.2 percent), eggs (8.8 percent) and margarine (7.9 percent).

The rise in sales and supply problems created by the pandemic also contributed to jumps in the price of pork (9.0 percent) and beef (8.5 percent) in April compared to the same month a year ago.

Household cleaning products also were up, 4.6 percent, and paper supplies, which includes toilet paper, rose 6.0 percent, the biggest monthly increase on record.

Prices for lodging, on the other hand, fell 9.8 percent year over year in April, the biggest decline in that category since 2011.

