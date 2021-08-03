UrduPoint.com

Canada Contributes Nearly $5Mln In Funding For Food Aid In Gaza, Jordan - United Nations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Canada Contributes Nearly $5Mln in Funding for Food Aid in Gaza, Jordan - United Nations

The Canadian government has committed nearly $5 million in funding for the UN World Food Program (WFP) food assistance programs in the Gaza Strip and refugee sites in Jordan, the WFP said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Canadian government has committed nearly $5 million in funding for the UN World Food Program (WFP) food assistance programs in the Gaza Strip and refugee sites in Jordan, the WFP said on Monday.

"WFP had already been forced to stop... assistance to 21,000 vulnerable refugees in July due to lack of funds and was concerned that further cuts to another 110,000 refugees are unavoidable in September. However, the Canadian Government stepped in with emergency funding of $3.2 million to maintain this monthly assistance for another month," the UN agency said in a statement.

In addition, Canada contributed $1.7 million towards food aid programs in Gaza - still reeling from the hostilities between Hamas and Israel earlier this spring - which is expected to support more that 64,000 people for the next two months, the WFP said in a separate statement.

Canadian support comes amid increasing budget shortages at the WFP, according to the agency, which has been forced to cut aid to vulnerable populations in Jordanian refugee camps housing refugees displaced by the ongoing civil conflict in Syria.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Israel Canada Budget Gaza July September From Government Refugee Million Housing

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

27 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

1 hour ago
 EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

1 hour ago
 India could not crush voice of Kashmiris despite u ..

India could not crush voice of Kashmiris despite using heavy force, immoral tact ..

1 minute ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

2 hours ago
 FIFA Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Menta ..

FIFA Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Mental Health Issues

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.