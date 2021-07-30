Canada Coronavirus Transmission Rate Expected to Grow to 12,000 Cases By August 8 - Model

Canada's rate of coronavirus transmission is rising for the first time in weeks and could see up to 12,000 new infections by August 8, an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Canada's rate of coronavirus transmission is rising for the first time in weeks and could see up to 12,000 new infections by August 8, an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed on Friday.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the Rt - the basic reproductive number, which measures how many other individuals will be infected by a single individual carrying the virus - has stood above 1 since July 18 after several weeks of decline.

The PHAC warned that the resurgence in transmissibility could also lead to a spike in new cases. Canada is projected to log between 2,978 and 12,033 new cases by August 8, including 125 virus-related deaths.

In addition, the number of new cases could skyrocket in the fall if number of contacts is increased by 25 percent, PHAC said.

As of Friday, PHAC has reported nearly 1.4 million coronavirus cases and more than 26,500 coronavirus-related fatalities.