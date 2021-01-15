Canada Could See More Than 100,000 New Coronavirus Cases by January 24 - Modeling

Canada could see upwards of 100,000 new coronavirus cases and 2,000 virus-related deaths in the next nine days, health officials warned in an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Canada could see upwards of 100,000 new coronavirus cases and 2,000 virus-related deaths in the next nine days, health officials warned in an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed on Friday.

The number of confirmed infections will range between 752,400 to 796,630, while the number of deaths is expected to fall in the 18,570 to 19,630 range by January 24, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Officials are also warning of an impending hospital bed shortage should the situation not improve, with the data showing that a host jurisdictions have far exceeded the hospitalization rates seen during the first wave of the pandemic.

The agency projects that if current trends hold, the country could see the daily case counts exceed 10,000 in February up from an average of 7,700 this week.

As of Friday, Canada's public health agency has reported over 690,000 confirmed cases of the disease and more than 17,500 virus-related fatalities.