UrduPoint.com

Canada Could Share Experience With Ukraine On Language Policy - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

Canada Could Share Experience With Ukraine on Language Policy - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Canada, a country with two official languages, could share its experience with Ukraine, which has recently been enacting policies against the Russian language, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

Stepanov recalled that Canada was among the first to support the  power change in Ukraine in 2014. Since then, the Canadian government has been turning a "blind eye" to the decisions of Kiev, including policies aimed at infringing on the rights of the Russian and Russian-speaking population, he said.

"To put it mildly, the short-sighted approach is especially surprising given the rich Canadian experience of a multinational (nation) and the harmonious coexistence of two official languages  within one country.

Canada could share this positive experience with Ukraine. This could be a real contribution to the resolution of the conflict," the ambassador concluded.

Adopted in 2019, a new language policy in Ukraine requires television channels to broadcast at least 90% of their content in the Ukrainian language, and requires state-sponsored cultural events to be conducted in Ukrainian, despite Russian being the predominant language in large cities in the east and south of the country.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Canada Ottawa Kiev 2019 TV Government Share

Recent Stories

SC summons PM today in APS massacre

SC summons PM today in APS massacre

19 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.79 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.79 million

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Dubaiâ€™s highways are truly world clas ..

UAE Press: Dubaiâ€™s highways are truly world class

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.