UrduPoint.com

Canada Counts On Foreign Firefighter Aid, Stands Ready To Help Others Too - Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Canada Counts on Foreign Firefighter Aid, Stands Ready to Help Others Too - Trudeau

Canada sees international firefighting assistance as sustainable and counts on it just like friendly countries can rely on Canadians to help them during their wildfires season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Canada sees international firefighting assistance as sustainable and counts on it just like friendly countries can rely on Canadians to help them during their wildfires season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"The reality is that international aid is a sustainable situation. It happens almost every year somewhere on the planet because the wildfires seasons are unaligned from a country to another ... So, we can count on our friends just like they can count on us," Trudeau said during a press conference from the Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec.

Trudeau warned that friendly countries should make sure to protect themselves when facing wildfires, particularly since extreme weather events would become ever more frequent in the coming years due to climate change.

The prime minister added that Canada would have to continuously learn, prepare, and better coordinate to face future weather events, noting that Canadian armed forces (CAF) members from Western Canada � who have more experience in fighting wildfires � could help train others across the country.

Trudeau assured Canadians that the CAF would continue to support Canadian and international firefighters.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau From

Recent Stories

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Family Receive ..

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Family Received Foreign Money to Impact Poli ..

1 minute ago
 DWFB releases funds of Rs.37.711 million

DWFB releases funds of Rs.37.711 million

1 minute ago
 Water level rising continuously in rivers, reservo ..

Water level rising continuously in rivers, reservoirs

2 minutes ago
 ATC sends Ijaz Ch to Jail on judicial remand in 3 ..

ATC sends Ijaz Ch to Jail on judicial remand in 3 vandalism cases

2 minutes ago
 Ombusperson visits CPO, discusses harassment cases ..

Ombusperson visits CPO, discusses harassment cases with IGP

2 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, ..

UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, meaningful' participation of ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.