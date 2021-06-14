Canada Court Adds Terror Charges Against Suspect in Car Attack on Muslim Family - Reports

A Canadian court has laid terror charges against the suspect alleged to have deliberately mowed down a Muslim family in the city of London, Ontario, The Canadian Press reported on Monday

Last week, the perpetrator, Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after he plowed into a family out for an evening walk.

Canadian Federal prosecutor, Sarah Shaikh, made the announcement during a virtual court hearing.

Reacting to the news, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said during a press briefing that it is important to label the incident an act of terrorism and that it is important to note the threat to Canada from "white supremacism."

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their teenage daughter Yumna and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother, Talat were killed, while the lone survivor, the couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was critically injured in the car-ramming attack but is expected to recover.