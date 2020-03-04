UrduPoint.com
Canada Creates New Coronavirus Response Committee - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:23 PM

The government of Canada has moved to create a new committee to respond to the challenge posed by the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020)

"We take the international spread of COVID-19 seriously ...

This new committee will continue to monitor the health and economic impacts of the virus, and make sure our response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit the spread of the virus in Canada," Trudeau said.

Canada has recorded a total of 33 COVID-19 infections, with 20 of the cases in the province of Ontario, 12 in British Columbia, and one in Quebec, according to data compiled by Health Canada.

More than 94,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China. More than 3,200 people have died, but 51,000 have recovered after being treated.

