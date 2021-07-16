Canada Creates New Refugee Stream for Human Rights Advocates - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Ottawa is creating a new refugee stream that will see up to 250 foreign human rights advocates resettled in Canada every year, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said on Friday.

"Canada will become one of the first countries to offer a dedicated, permanent pathway for human rights defenders, and will resettle up to 250 human rights defenders per year, including their family members, through the Government-Assisted Refugees Program," the department said in a statement.

Canada will work with partners, including the United Nations Refugee Agency, to identify individuals who face security risks and are in need of resettlement.

The 250 additional refugee slots have been reflected in the country's 2020-2022 Immigration Levels Plan, with the allotment beginning this year.